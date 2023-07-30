Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 328,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 782,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.