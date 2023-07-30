Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 7,437,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

