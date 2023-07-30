Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day moving average is $382.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

