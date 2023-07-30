Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

