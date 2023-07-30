Verasity Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

