Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 47,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 30,651,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,711,318. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

