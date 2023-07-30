Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

