Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNOM opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 623.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

