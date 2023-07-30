Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 36,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,588. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

