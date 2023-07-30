VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 94,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.92% and a return on equity of 141.98%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

