Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 33,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

