W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $35.00-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $35.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.57 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $6.70 on Friday, reaching $731.37. 258,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $733.28 and a 200-day moving average of $682.33. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

