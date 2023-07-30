Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. 3,673,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

