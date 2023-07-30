Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,214 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group comprises about 10.3% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of Warner Music Group worth $136,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.92. 1,522,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

