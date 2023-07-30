Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

