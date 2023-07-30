Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $86.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

CCK stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after acquiring an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

