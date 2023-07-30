West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.970-2.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.65-$7.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 499,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $237,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

