Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,309. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.71.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

