WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.15-$14.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

WEX stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. 319,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,445. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

