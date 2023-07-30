Wharton Business Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.40. 6,004,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

