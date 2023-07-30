Wharton Business Group LLC Has $31.32 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.87. The stock had a trading volume of 157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,139. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

