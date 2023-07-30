Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232. The firm has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

