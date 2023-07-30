William Blair Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.