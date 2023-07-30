Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $260.27 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $260.27 million and approximately $169.78 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,734,417 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 113,050,173.98550224 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.42726569 USD and is up 6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $155,786,828.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

