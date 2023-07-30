WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

