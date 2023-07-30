Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

XEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,227,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

