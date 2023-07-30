Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.2 %
XIN stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
