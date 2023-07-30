Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

