Zacks Research Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 390.28%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.