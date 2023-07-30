Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $495.54 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $495.54 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $30.35 or 0.00103077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

