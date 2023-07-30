Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

