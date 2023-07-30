ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.