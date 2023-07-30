ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Danaher by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 7,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Danaher by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 17,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.79. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

