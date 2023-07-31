8,938 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $47.63 during trading on Monday. 6,661,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,902,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

