Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.93. The stock had a trading volume of 994,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,482. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.