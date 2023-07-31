AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.45.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 928,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. AGCO has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,574,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

