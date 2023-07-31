Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Purchases $2,040,850.00 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.99 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 133.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

