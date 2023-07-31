Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.81. 311,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,883. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

