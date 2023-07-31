América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.
América Móvil Stock Performance
Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
