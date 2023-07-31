América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 196,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

