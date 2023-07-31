American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.99 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

