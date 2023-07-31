Analyzing Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravitas Education and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.37 -$41.37 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.37 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.48

CIBT Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gravitas Education and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Gravitas Education shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Gravitas Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

