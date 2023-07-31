Ankr Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $246.21 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.73 or 1.00017066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02576432 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $26,345,051.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

