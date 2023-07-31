Aragon Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $186.66 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00014710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

