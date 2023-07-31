Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

