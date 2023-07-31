Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $176.16 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.88.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

