Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.50. The company had a trading volume of 259,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,338. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

