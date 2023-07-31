ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.

ATCO Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $28.33 on Monday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3556 dividend. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. ATCO’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ATCO

ACLLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

