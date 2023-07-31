aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $10,134,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,900 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

