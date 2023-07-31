AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.46-$10.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.46-10.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,067.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

