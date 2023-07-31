Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Short Interest Up 14.2% in July

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 846,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avantax Price Performance

Avantax stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $998.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Avantax has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avantax

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

